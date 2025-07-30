Witnessing India's Transformation

  • During our most recent tour, we observed remarkable progress in the country’s efforts toward its goal of Swarnim Bharat.
  • According to data from India’s federal grid, India’s renewable energy sector is experiencing record growth, with output surging 24.4% to 134.43 billion kWh in the first half of 2025.
  • India’s domestic loan growth of 9.8% in May 2025 is among the highest globally. Despite global trade uncertainty, our team forecasts robust growth for India.
  • Strong trends in infrastructure, construction and manufacturing are fueling robust demand for basic commodities, particularly aluminum and zinc.

By Gui Xiong Teo

A recent visit reaffirmed our conviction as to the pace of change in this key economy.

The Emerging Markets Debt credit team makes annual visits to India, allowing us to monitor the country’s rapid

