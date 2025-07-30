Ternium S.A. (TX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Maximo Vedoya - Chief Executive Officer

Pablo Daniel Brizzio - Chief Financial Officer

Sebastián Martí - Investor Relations Director

Conference Call Participants

Caio Greiner - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Rafael Barcellos - Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Ternium's Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Sebastián Martí. Please go ahead, sir.

Sebastián Martí

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. My name is Sebastián Martí, and I am Ternium's Global IR and Compliance Senior Director. Yesterday, we announced our financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2025. This call is meant to provide additional context to that presentation.

I'm joined today by Maximo Vedoya, Ternium's Chief Executive Officer; and Pablo Brizzio, the company's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the floor to your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect results are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on Page 2 in today's webcast presentation. You will also find any reference to non-IFRS financial measures reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the press release issued yesterday.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Vedoya.

Maximo Vedoya

Good morning, and welcome to Ternium's conference call. In the second quarter of the year, we delivered an improved EBITDA relative to the first quarter. This better