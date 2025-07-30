Saia: Strong Operational Metrics And Cheap Valuation Justify Its Rebound

Jul. 30, 2025 12:44 PM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA) StockSAIA
Daniel Javier
303 Followers

Summary

  • SAIA remains resilient despite external headwinds, supported by strong fundamentals, robust liquidity, and effective fleet optimization.
  • The company’s valuation is attractive, trading below historical P/B and P/S averages, offering upside potential as technicals show early bullish signals.
  • Challenges include stubborn inflation, weak oil prices, and tariff uncertainty, but SAIA’s prudent freight mix and stable LTL market mitigate risks.
  • I reiterate my buy rating, expecting SAIA to benefit from LTL demand ahead of the holiday season and continued operational efficiency.

Saia LTL Freight semi-truck, with double trailers, driving along US-395 in eastern Washington State, USA.

Jon Tetzlaff

Often, short-term market sentiment affects the performance of a stock more than its financial performance. Despite having intact fundamentals that promise sustainability in a challenging environment, sudden woes or failure to reach expectations can easily turn the tide.

This article was written by

Daniel Javier
303 Followers
I have been working in the logistics sector for almost two decades. I have been into stock investing and macroeconomic analysis for almost a decade. Currently, I focus on ASEAN and NYSE/NASDAQ Stocks, particularly in banks, telco, logistics, and hotels. Since 2014, I have been trading on the PH stock market. I focus on banking, telco, and retail sectors. A colleague encouraged me to engage in the stock market as part of my portfolio diversification instead of putting all my savings in banks and properties. That was also the year when insurance companies became very popular in the PH. Initially, I invested in popular blue-chip companies. Now, I have investments across different industries and market cap sizes. There are stocks I hold for my retirement, while others are purely for trading profits. In 2020, I also entered the US Market. It was about a year after I discovered Seeking Alpha. Originally, I was using the trading account of NY CA-based cousin. Somehow, I acted like his personal broker. That made me more aware of the US market before deciding to open my own account. I decided to write for Seeking Alpha to share and gain more knowledge since I have been trading on the US market for only four years. Like in the ASEAN market, I have holdings in US banks, hotels, shipping, and logistics companies. I discovered it in 2018. Since then, I have been using the analyses here to compare them to the ones I'm doing in the PH Market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAIA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAIA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAIA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News