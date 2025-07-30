Murphy Oil: A Mid-Cap Growth Story
Summary
- Murphy Oil is executing a production growth plan, with a 15% Q2 increase and full-year guidance reaffirmed, signaling real operational momentum.
- Shares trade at a 28% discount to book value, with a healthy balance sheet, declining debt, and a dividend yield above 5%.
- Operational catalysts include record Eagle Ford laterals, strong Montney completions, and Gulf of Mexico cost reductions boosting margins and cash flow.
- The market is overlooking Murphy’s near-term upside as production ramps, costs fall, and long-cycle assets begin to deliver strong returns.
