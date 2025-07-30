Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) Q1 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) Q1 FY2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan Espinosa - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeremie Papin - Chief Financial Officer

Krell - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Akira Kishimoto - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Eiji Hakomori - Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Kohei Takahashi - UBS Investment Bank

Kota Yuzawa - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Richteer - CLSA Securities

Shinya Naruse - Okasan Securities Co., Ltd.

Yoshitaka Ishiyama - Mizuho Securities

Krell

Welcome to the Nissan Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2025 Investors and Analyst Session. This is Julian Krell speaking, Head of Investor Relations, and thank you very much for your time this evening.

For today’s quarterly financial results presentation, I’m joined by Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO; and Jeremie Papin, CFO. Ivan will start the presentation with a Re:Nissan update, which will be followed by Q1 financials and latest outlook presented by Jeremie. The session will conclude with a Q&A session.

So, Ivan, thank you very much for your time, and over to you.

Ivan Espinosa

Thank you. Thank you, Julian, and good evening, everyone. I hope all you are safe in light of the tsunami warning, and I'm hoping that you can take all necessary precautions and stay close to your family.

11 weeks ago, I announced the Re:Nissan plan and outlined the scale of our recovery efforts. Since then, we have made very meaningful progress, and we have a clear understanding of the work ahead and have mobilized teams across the Organization to execute the plan with discipline and also with urgency.