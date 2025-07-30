Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Smith - Senior VP of Global Business Development & Corporate Strategy

Cindy Lee - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Douglas A. Cifu - Co-founder, CEO & Director

Joseph A. Molluso - Co-President & Co-COO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Christopher John Allen - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Kenneth Brooks Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Patrick Malcolm Moley - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Operator

Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Virtu Financial 2025 Second Quarter Results. My name is Elliot, and I'll be your coordinator for today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Andrew Smith, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Andrew Smith

Thank you, Elliot. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Our second quarter 2025 results were released this morning and are available on our website. With us today on this morning's call, we have Mr. Douglas Cifu, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Joseph Molluso, our Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; and Ms. Cindy Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then take your questions.

First, a few reminders. Today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent Virtu's current belief regarding future events and are, therefore subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties, which may be outside the company's control. Please note that our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. It is important to note that any forward-looking statements made on this call are based on information presently available to the company, and we