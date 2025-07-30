Prada S.p.A. (PRDSY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Prada S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRDSY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Bonini - CFO & Executive Director

Andrea Guerra - CEO & Executive Director

Lorenzo Bertelli - Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Chiara Battistini - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Daria Nasledysheva - BofA Securities, Research Division

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Erwan Rambourg - HSBC Global Investment Research

Luca Giuseppe Solca - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Melania Grippo - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Susy Tibaldi - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Thomas Vincent Chauvet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Prada Group First Half 2025 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrea Bonini, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrea Bonini

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Prada Group's First Half 2025 Results Call. I'm delighted to be with you again. Alongside me today are Mr. Andrea Guerra, Group CEO; and Mr. Lorenzo Bertelli, Group CMO and Head of CSR. Mr. Guerra will start today with highlights for the first half of 2025 and a business update, followed by Mr. Lorenzo Bertelli with an overview of our marketing activities and ESG initiatives. I'll then present our financial performance, before Mr. Guerra signs off with some closing remarks.

Before we start, please be reminded that during today's call, we may discuss forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors beyond our control that could cause the actual outcome and returns to differ materially from such statements. Please refer to the disclaimers included on Slide 2 of our presentation.