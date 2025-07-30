Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John C. Rademacher - CEO, President & Director

Michael H. Shapiro - Executive VP & CFO

Nicole Maggio - Senior VP, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Albert J. William Rice - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Constantine Kyriakos Davides - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

David Samuel MacDonald - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Joanna Sylvia Gajuk - BofA Securities, Research Division

Philip Chickering - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Sarah Elizabeth Conrad - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Option Care Health Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nicole Maggio, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Nicole Maggio

Good morning. Please note that today's discussion will include certain forward-looking statements that reflect our current assumptions and expectations, including those related to our future financial performance and industry and market conditions. These forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to review the information in today's press release as well as in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC regarding the specific risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

During this call, we will use non-GAAP financial measures when talking about the company's performance and financial condition. You can find additional information on these non-GAAP measures in this morning's press release posted on the Investor Relations portion of