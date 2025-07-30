Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is preparing to release its earnings next week (August 6th), and as such the company is getting more than its usual share of attention here on Seeking Alpha. I don’t usually
Occidental Petroleum: Prepare For DAC-Ing
Summary
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation is heavily U.S. and Permian-focused, lacking both true diversification and pure-play shale status compared to peers.
- The company's main operational upside lies in Enhanced Oil Recovery, or EOR, using carbon capture, which benefits from lucrative tax credits.
- Direct Air Capture, or DAC, is a costly, inefficient carbon capture method; cheaper, scalable alternatives exist, making Oxy's heavy DAC investment questionable.
- Given strong EOR prospects but high DAC risks, I maintain a Neutral rating on OXY stock ahead of earnings.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.