AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aengus Kelly - CEO & Executive Director

Joseph McGinley - Head of Investor Relations

Peter L. Juhas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Maureen O'Brien - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Hillary Cacanando - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Jamie Nathaniel Baker - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Kristine T. Liwag - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - TD Cowen, Research Division

Ronald Jay Epstein - BofA Securities, Research Division

Terry Ma - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to AerCap's Q2 2025 Financial Results. Today's conference is being recorded, and a transcript will be available following the call on the company's website. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Joseph McGinley, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Joseph McGinley

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2025 conference call. With me today is our Chief Executive Officer, Aengus Kelly; and our Chief Financial Officer, Pete Juhas.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that some statements made during this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

AerCap undertakes no obligation other than that imposed by law to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after this call.

Further information concerning issues that could materially affect performance can be found in AerCap's earnings release dated August 30, 2025. A copy of the earnings release and conference call presentation are available on our website