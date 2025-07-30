Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Chris Ayres - Vice President of Investor Relations & Special Projects
Daniel F. Turco - Executive Vice President of Marketing Commercial
Domenic J. Dell'Osso - President, CEO & Director
Joshua J. Viets - Executive VP & COO
Mohit Singh - Executive VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Benjamin Zachary Parham - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Devin J. McDermott - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC
John Christopher Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
John Phillips Little Johnston - Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division
Joshua Ian Silverstein - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Kevin Moreland MacCurdy - Unidentified Company
Pickering Energy Partners Insights - Unidentified Company
Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Paul Michael Diamond - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Scott Michael Hanold - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Expand Energy 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Ayres, Vice President of Investor Relations and Special Projects. Please go ahead.
Chris Ayres
Thank you, Carmen. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today to discuss Expand's 2025 second quarter financial and operating results. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our press release and the updated investor presentation that we posted to our website yesterday.
During this morning's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which consist of statements that cannot be confirmed by reference to existing information, including statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumptions underlying such statements.
Please
