Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Title: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher A. O’Herlihy - President, CEO & Director

Erin Linnihan - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael M. Larsen - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Jamie Lyn Cook - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Mircea Dobre - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Sabrina Lee Abrams - BofA Securities, Research Division

Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Janine, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ITW's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Erin Linnihan, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Erin Linnihan

Thank you, Janine. Good morning, and welcome to ITW's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by our President and CEO, Chris O'Herlihy; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Michael Larsen.

During today's call, we will discuss ITW's second quarter financial results and provide an update on our outlook for full year 2025. Slide 2 is a reminder that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company's 2024 Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. This presentation uses certain non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in the press release.

Please turn