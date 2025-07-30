Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Title: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christopher A. O’Herlihy - President, CEO & Director
Erin Linnihan - Vice President of Investor Relations
Michael M. Larsen - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Jamie Lyn Cook - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Mircea Dobre - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Sabrina Lee Abrams - BofA Securities, Research Division
Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Good morning. My name is Janine, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ITW's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
Erin Linnihan, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.
Erin Linnihan
Thank you, Janine. Good morning, and welcome to ITW's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by our President and CEO, Chris O'Herlihy; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Michael Larsen.
During today's call, we will discuss ITW's second quarter financial results and provide an update on our outlook for full year 2025. Slide 2 is a reminder that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company's 2024 Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. This presentation uses certain non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in the press release.
Please turn
