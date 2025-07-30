MARA Holdings: Bitcoin Stash Positions It For Substantial Upside
Summary
- Marathon Digital posted a massive EPS beat in Q2, driven by fair value gains on its expanding Bitcoin holdings.
- Despite muted market reaction, MARA’s vertically integrated, global business model strengthens its cost efficiency and operational resilience.
- The company’s BTC stash, acquired at a cost basis well below current prices, positions it for substantial upside if Bitcoin rallies further.
- Q3 is already shaping up well, with Bitcoin hitting all-time highs, likely setting up MARA for another mark-to-market accounting tailwind.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.