Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Linda A. Findley - President, CEO & Director

Robert P. Ryder - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Bingham Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Daniel Arnold Silverstein - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Peter Jacob Keith - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Robert Kenneth Griffin - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sleep Number's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. This conference call will be available on the company's website, ir.sleepnumber.com. please refer to today's news release to access the replay.

On today's call, we have Linda Findley, President CEO; and Bob Ryder, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Sleep Number.

Before handing the call over to the company, we will review the safe harbor statement. The primary purpose of this call is to discuss the results of the fiscal period ending on June 28, 2025. Commentary and responses to questions may include certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties outlined in the company's earnings news release and discussed in some detail in the annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC.

The company's actual future results may vary materially. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Please also refer to the company's news release and SEC filings for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental financial information included in the