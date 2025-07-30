Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Adam N. Satterfield - Executive VP, Assistant Secretary & CFO
Jack Lawrence Atkins - Director of Investor Relations
Kevin M. Freeman - President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Ariel Luis Rosa - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division
Christian F. Wetherbee - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Daniel Robert Imbro - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Eric Thomas Morgan - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Jason H. Seidl - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jizong Chan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Jonathan B. Chappell - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Jordan Robert Alliger - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Kenneth Scott Hoexter - BofA Securities, Research Division
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Richa Harnain - Unidentified Company
Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research, LLC
Stephanie Lynn Benjamin Moore - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Thomas Richard Wadewitz - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Old Dominion Freight Line Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jack Atkins, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jack Lawrence Atkins
Thank you, Wyatt. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Old Dominion Freight Line. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning today and through August 6, 2025, by dialing 1 (877) 344-7529 access code 8056479. The replay of the webcast may also be accessed for 30 days at the company's website.
This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
- Read more current ODFL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts