BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Elmore Witt - President & COO

David A. Palame - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary

Frank Vito Saracino - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Michael Joseph Mazzei - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Mehta - Alliance Global Partners, Research Division

Jason Price Weaver - JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC, Research Division

John Nickodemus - Unidentified Company

Randy Binner - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Steven Cole Delaney - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the BrightSpire Capital Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to David Palame, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

David A. Palame

Good morning, and welcome to BrightSpire Capital's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. We will refer to BrightSpire Capital as BrightSpire, BRSP or the company throughout this call. Speaking on the call today are the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Mazzei; President and Chief Operating Officer, Andy Witt; and Chief Financial Officer, Frank Saracino.

Before I hand the call over, please note that on this call, certain information presented contains forward-looking statements. These statements, which are based on management's current expectations, are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Potential risks and uncertainties could cause the company's business and financial results to differ materially.

For a discussion of risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors section of our most recent 10-K and other risk factors and forward-looking statements in the company's current and periodic reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All information discussed on this call is as of today, July 30, 2025, and the company does