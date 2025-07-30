Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chad M. Anderson - Executive VP & CFO

Michael P. Gianoni - President, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board

Tom Barth - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Parker Lane - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division

Robert Cooney Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Blackbaud's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the conference over to Tom Barth, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tom Barth

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Blackbaud's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's CEO, President and Vice Chairman; and Chad Anderson, Blackbaud's Executive Vice President and CFO. Mike and Chad will make prepared remarks, and then we will open up the line for your questions.

Please note that our comments today contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings for more information on those risks.

The discussion today will focus on non-GAAP results. Please refer to our press release and the investor materials posted to our website for full details on our financial performance, including GAAP results as well as full year guidance. We believe that a combination of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures are more representative how we internally measure our business.

Unless otherwise specified, we will refer only to non-GAAP financial