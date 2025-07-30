Visa Is A Prime Example Of Letting Your Winners Run

Cyn Research
377 Followers

Summary

  • Visa Inc. delivered a double beat in Q3 FY2025 earnings, outperforming expectations across revenue and EPS.
  • Valuation remains high, with multiples reflecting the market pricing in decades of growth and reliability.
  • The main risk is that any disruption to Visa's growth narrative could trigger a re-rating and loss of shareholder value, but that seems unlikely.
  • While stablecoins are gaining traction, it's uncertain whether Visa will benefit or face challenges; I recommend a Hold stance for V stock at current prices.

Futuristic credit card concept with global currency icons connected on a digital world map, symbolizing international finance and transactions. 3D Rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

At a market capitalization of $685B, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) ranks #14 of the U.S. biggest publicly traded companies. Visa is a global firm operating a payments network that aims to connect consumers with merchants via

This article was written by

Cyn Research
377 Followers
Hi! I'm a passionate investor who has been researching publically traded companies for over 6 years. My primary focus is on identifying great businesses at reasonable prices and holding them for the long term but I also dive into trend following strategies from time to time. While I have a slight bias toward technology companies, I maintain a broad perspective, including opportunities in crypto. I take a global approach to investing, occasionally seeking value beyond the U.S. market. Thanks for reading!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
VISA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News