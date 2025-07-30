Liberation Day kicked off on April 2 when President Donald Trump announced a sweeping set of reciprocal tariffs targeting multiple U.S. trade partners. Markets immediately sold off, pricing in the risk of a drawn-out global trade war.
Small Cap Stocks Lag In Recovery From April's Tariff Sell-Off
Summary
- The Russell 2000 remains 4.2% off its recent high, and the S&P 600 Small Cap Index, often seen as a higher-quality version due to its profitability screens, has lagged even more, still down nearly 7%.
- One explanation for small caps’ underperformance since April could lie in sector composition. The S&P 500 and especially the Nasdaq-100 are tech-heavy.
- The combination of cyclical sector tilt and weak risk appetite has potentially kept small caps stuck as laggards while large caps have fully recovered.
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.
Recommended For You
About RTY Ticker
Compare to Peers