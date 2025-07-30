Small Cap Stocks Lag In Recovery From April's Tariff Sell-Off

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
275 Followers

Summary

  • The Russell 2000 remains 4.2% off its recent high, and the S&P 600 Small Cap Index, often seen as a higher-quality version due to its profitability screens, has lagged even more, still down nearly 7%.
  • One explanation for small caps’ underperformance since April could lie in sector composition. The S&P 500 and especially the Nasdaq-100 are tech-heavy.
  • The combination of cyclical sector tilt and weak risk appetite has potentially kept small caps stuck as laggards while large caps have fully recovered.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Liberation Day kicked off on April 2 when President Donald Trump announced a sweeping set of reciprocal tariffs targeting multiple U.S. trade partners. Markets immediately sold off, pricing in the risk of a drawn-out global trade war.

This article was written by

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
275 Followers
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

Recommended For You

About RTY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP600
--
RTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News