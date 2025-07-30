Kadant Inc. (KAI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Jeffrey L. Powell - President, CEO & Director

Michael J. McKenney - Executive VP & CFO

Aditya Madan - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Gary Frank Prestopino - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division

Ross Riley Sparenblek - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Walter Scott Liptak - Seaport Research Partners

Michael J. McKenney

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kadant's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Jeff Powell, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Various remarks that we may make today about Kadant's future plans and expectations, financial and operating results and prospects are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those outlined at the beginning of our slide presentation and those discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, any forward-looking statements we make during this webcast represent our views and estimates only as of today. While we