Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings: Deceleration Of Market Growth Continues
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on The Procter & Gamble Company, setting a fair value of $180 per share despite weak near-term consumer demand.
- Q4 FY25 results show 2% organic revenue and 6% core EPS growth, with limited pricing power offsetting flat volume growth.
- Leadership transition and a 7,000-job restructuring should drive long-term efficiency, though near-term uncertainties remain.
- Cost-saving initiatives and selective price adjustments support PG margin expansion, but tariff risks could pressure FY26 EPS growth.
