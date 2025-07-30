Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Camila Stolf Toledo - Head of Investor Relations & Market Intelligence and Member of the Board of Executive Officers

Gustavo Alejo Viviani - CFO, EVP, IR Officer & Vice President of the Board of Executive Officers

Mario Roberto Opice Leao - CEO, Director & Member of the Board of Executive Officers

Conference Call Participants

Gustavo Schroden - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Mario Lucio S Pierry - BofA Securities, Research Division

Pedro Leduc - Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division

Thiago Bovolenta Batista - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Tiago Binsfeld - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Yuri Rocha Fernandes - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC Global Investment Research

Daniel Vaz - J. Safra Corretora de Valores e Cambio Ltda, Research Division

Eduardo Rosman - Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Research Division

Camila Stolf Toledo

[Interpreted] Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the results for the second quarter of 2025. We are live from our headquarters in Sao Paulo. And as always, we will split this event into 3 parts. First, our CEO, Mario Leao, will talk about the main highlights of the quarter and the directions for growth in the coming periods. Next, Gustavo Alejo will provide a very detailed analysis of our performance. And finally, we will have a Q&A session.

I will now proceed with some instructions. We have 3 audio options on the screen, all content in Portuguese, all content in English or the original audio. [Operator Instructions] The presentation we are about to give is now available for download on our IR website. And now I'll hand it over to Mario to begin the presentation.