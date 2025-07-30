Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported great Q2 results, sending the stock surging. The boot and other footwear manufacturer and seller showed strong sales momentum in the quarter, trickling down to earnings. Even more impressively, Rocky even raised the company’s 2025
Rocky Brands Q2: Thriving In Tariff Turmoil
Summary
- Rocky Brands reported strong sales momentum in Q2, carrying onto profitability through sales leverage and improved full-price selling.
- More impressively, Rocky raised the 2025 guidance despite a turbulent operating environment. The company's manufacturing facilities gain a competitive advantage from tariffs.
- Despite the stock's post-report surge, I believe RCKY to remain undervalued. I estimate 33% upside to $41.0.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.