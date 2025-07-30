Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Gordon - Vice President of Investor Relations

John A. Gatling - President & COO of Hess Midstream GP LLC

Jonathan C. Stein - Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. Chadwick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Baker Irwin - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

John Ross Mackay - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Saumya Jain - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Vrathan Reddy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jennifer Gordon

Thank you, Gigi. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in our second quarter earnings conference call. Our earnings release was issued this morning and appears on our website, www.hessmidstream.com.

With me today are Jonathan Stein, Chief Executive Officer; John Gatling, President and