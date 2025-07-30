Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles C. Baker - Chief Financial Officer

Deb Wasser - Corporate Participant

Joshua G. Silverman - CEO & Director

Kruti Patel Goyal - President & Chief Growth Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Louis Kuntarich - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jason Stuart Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

John Robert Colantuoni - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Marvin Milton Fong - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Michael Paul Morton - MoffettNathanson LLC

Nathaniel Jay Feather - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Naved Ahmad Khan - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Paul Joseph Nawalany - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Trevor Vincent Young - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Deb Wasser

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Etsy's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Deb Wasser, VP of Investor Relations. And joining me today for our prerecording are Josh Silverman, CEO; Lanny Baker, our CFO; and Kruti Patel Goyal, President and Chief Growth Officer. Once we are finished with the presentation, Josh and Lanny will take questions from our publishing sell-side analysts on video.

Please keep in mind that our remarks today include forward-looking statements related to our financial guidance, our business and our operating results, as noted in the slide deck posted to our website for your reference. Our actual results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's earnings release and our most recent periodic report and which will be updated in future periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions today, and we disclaim any obligation to update them. Also during the call, we'll present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial