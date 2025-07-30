KION GROUP AG (KIGRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

KION GROUP AG (OTCPK:KIGRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christian Harm - CFO & Member of Management Board
Richard Robinson Smith - CEO, Labour Director & Member of Executive Board
Conference Call Participants
Akash Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Jorge González Sadornil - Unidentified Company
Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking - Unidentified Company
Lasse Stueben - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Lucas Ferhani - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Sven Weier - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Timothy Lee - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Tore Luca Kristof Fangmann - BofA Securities, Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the KION Group's Q2 2025 Update Call. Today's presenters will be Rob Smith, CEO of KION Group; and Christian Harm, CFO of KION Group. I'm Sorbin, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not recast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Rob Smith. Please go ahead, sir.
Richard Robinson Smith
Thank you, Sorbin. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our update call and webcast on our Q2 results. You can please see the update call presentation on the IR website as we go through the presentation together.
I'm going to start with a summary of our second quarter 2025 results, and then Christian will take you through our Q2 financials in detail and reiterate our outlook for 2025. I'll come back with some key takeaways. And then Christian and I look forward to your questions after that.
Let's start together on Page 3. Q2 was another solid quarter and in line with our expectations. Group order intake was EUR 3.5 billion, a 33% increase compared to the prior year, and
- Read more current KIGRY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts