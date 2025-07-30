KION GROUP AG (KIGRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

KION GROUP AG (OTCPK:KIGRY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Harm - CFO & Member of Management Board

Richard Robinson Smith - CEO, Labour Director & Member of Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Jorge González Sadornil - Unidentified Company

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking - Unidentified Company

Lasse Stueben - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Lucas Ferhani - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Sven Weier - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Timothy Lee - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Tore Luca Kristof Fangmann - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the KION Group's Q2 2025 Update Call. Today's presenters will be Rob Smith, CEO of KION Group; and Christian Harm, CFO of KION Group. I'm Sorbin, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not recast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Rob Smith. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Robinson Smith

Thank you, Sorbin. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our update call and webcast on our Q2 results. You can please see the update call presentation on the IR website as we go through the presentation together.

I'm going to start with a summary of our second quarter 2025 results, and then Christian will take you through our Q2 financials in detail and reiterate our outlook for 2025. I'll come back with some key takeaways. And then Christian and I look forward to your questions after that.

Let's start together on Page 3. Q2 was another solid quarter and in line with our expectations. Group order intake was EUR 3.5 billion, a 33% increase compared to the prior year, and