Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Aaron J. Nahmad - Co-Vice Chairman & President
Albert H. Nahmad - Chairman & CEO
Barry S. Logan - Executive VP of Planning & Strategy, Secretary and Director
Paul W. Johnston - Executive Vice President
Rick Gomez - Vice President of Corporate Development
Conference Call Participants
Brett Logan Linzey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Christopher M. Dankert - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division
Christopher M. Snyder - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Damian Mark Karas - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
David John Manthey - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Jeffrey David Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC
Patrick Michael Baumann - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Ryan James Merkel - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Samuel Robert Snyder - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC
Thomas Allen Moll - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Watsco Second Quarter of 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that this event is being recorded today.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Albert Nahmad, CEO and Chairman. Please go ahead.
Albert H. Nahmad
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call. This is Al Nahmad, Chairman and CEO, and with me is A.J. Nahmad, President. Paul Johnston, Barry Logan and Rick Gilman.
Before we start our normal cautionary statement, this conference call has forward-looking statements as defined by SEC laws and regulations and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of laws. Ultimate results may differ materially for the forward-looking statements.
Watsco delivered healthy second quarter results and a soft market conditions, I should say, in soft market conditions. 2025
- Read more current WSO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts