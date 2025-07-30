In the end, China exceeded market expectations, posting a 5.2% year-on-year growth on July 14 compared to the market forecast of 5%. According to the economic data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, strong trade and industrial production helped
Can China's Steel Rally Outrun Its Struggling Property Market?
Summary
- China exceeded market expectations, posting a 5.2% year-on-year growth on July 14 compared to the market forecast of 5%.
- Declining steel prices could be a direct fallout of sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment, retail sales and falling property prices.
- Some primary market drivers include continued resilient demand from Chinese steel mills despite production cuts, declining sea shipments from Australia and Brazil, trader optimism and port inventories continuing to fall, indicating strong consumption.
