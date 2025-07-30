Tech Titans' AI Strategy

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The spotlight this week is concentrated on four “Magnificent Seven” names: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) with markets watching closely for updates on AI strategy, consumer trends, and cloud performance.

We've had a number of guests discuss mega cap tech stocks recently so we thought we'd include some of their insights in one short episode for you. Happy Investing!

We begin with Michael Kramer from Mott Capital Management and Reading The Markets, on his choice to go long Amazon instead of Nvidia (NVDA):

Rena Sherbill: So you don't own NVIDIA right now, or you never have? You haven't at all? Michael Kramer: No. RS: Do you regret that at all, or you feel like it just never spoke to you valuation wise? MK: You know, it's funny because in October of 2022, when the market was doing its thing, I bought Amazon because I had watched Amazon for years. I think I had written for years about how it was dead money, and it really was from 2020 through 2022. It was basically dead money. It did nothing. And even now, it's kinda back to where it was, but, if you bought it in October '22 like I did because valuations made sense, it worked out. But I was looking at both NVIDIA and Amazon at the time, and I decided not to buy NVIDIA because of all the volatility that comes with that space. And Amazon from a valuation perspective and the opportunities with cloud, really what what appealed to me. It's just like when I bought Microsoft in 2019 in that December 2018/January 2019 chaos that went on. I bought Microsoft because I thought it was a pure play on cloud where Amazon came with all the garbage that AWS isn't the low cost, the low margin business of online retail. But when Amazon came down in 2022, I think it was around $100 when I got it. It made more sense from a valuation standpoint. And I looked at NVIDIA at the time, and, obviously, there were no prospects for AI at that point. It was sort of just the cloud, and I passed on it. And I chose to go with Amazon over NVIDIA because I thought Amazon would be the better play from that standpoint. So I missed it. But at the same time, I don't know if I would have held it all the way to where it is today either because the valuations make no sense. I know there's a lot of hype in it. The growth rate has obviously been incredible, but, you know, the law of large numbers typically dictates and suggests that these growth rates slow. And when you're paying really high multiples and valuations, the returns tend to not be so great. And so I don't really regret it. I have learned that usually the first movers in these changes aren't the ones that necessarily come out on top. Think about Yahoo or AOL in the late nineties. They're not even around anymore. But what came from it later was Meta and Alphabet and then Amazon's second rebirth, but that's only because they changed their model. So my feeling is that when the dust settles with this, we could very well be looking at a company that eclipses NVIDIA in that race. I'm just keeping my eyes open right now for the next opportunity and how AI will evolve into our daily lives. And I personally have been planting seeds in my head and in my portfolio with how AI is going to be used in healthcare and drug discovery. That to me seems much more promising and a much bigger deal than how an AI chatbot is gonna be able to answer a phone call or replace a programmer. I think AI has a lot more promise in things like MRI imaging. I bought Illumina (ILMN) for myself in my portfolio in June of 2024 because of AI. If you think about AI, imagine being able to get a blood test and having this machine be able to, from a detection of blood or a detection of an image, be able to determine very quickly whether or not you have a risk of getting cancer because it's able to process and go through this information so quickly. That's obviously years away, but that's the way that I'm already thinking about it.

Media expert Dan Rayburn breaks down the company's new numbers:

We did get some new numbers here from Amazon, which almost never gives out any numbers, and they're not great, but it's at least a little something. They said that their ad tier of Prime Video now reaches more than 130,000,000 US consumers, which is up from 115,000,000 last year. Now, that's not how many Prime subscribers they have. That we don't know. But not surprising that the number is higher for the ad tier because they're working on launching in Brazil, India, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, other locations around the world. Another number that's interesting here just for listeners to know is Netflix gave us an updated number at their upfront presentation in May. Its ad tier members in the US, so US only, spent forty one hours per month on Netflix. That's a big number. So interestingly, we've seen a few stats here and there.

Jay Hatfield, CEO and CIO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, on why they're bullish on Amazon:

These are two big holdings in (NYSEARCA:ICAP), which is our large cap dividend fund. Most of the dividends related to these companies comes from writing short term covered calls. But we like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a lot. It's very reasonably priced. We have a $300 target on Amazon, so very cheap compared to our target. We do see it growing in the 20% range, not just because of AWS, but because and we're talking profits here, not revenue. The profitability from the retail business is improving dramatically because now they have professional management, Andy Jassy. He's cutting costs, shortening delivering delivery times, doing more advertising, which is in a way cost offset, cutting back on other bets. And so we think they're gonna deliver that 20% earnings growth, and it's also lower risk because half of it's Walmart (WMT) and half of it's AWS or cloud type company.

Rob Isbitts talks to analysts Julia Ostian, Jack Bowman, and Kenio Fontes, in High Conviction Ideas With Next Gen Investors. Amazon stands out as a strong buy due to business dominance, profitability, and misunderstood growth opportunities.

Kenio Fontes: The first thing I'm going to say is that I'm Brazilian. And, I started analyzing stocks in the Brazilian market about five years ago, and that shaped a lot of my thinking because it forced me to pay attention to some risks, like macro risks, currency impacts, and mainly management and corporate governance. And over time, I expanded my research globally trying to be as pragmatic and holistic as possible. I believe everything in markets is dynamic. So a stock that looked overpriced yesterday might become attractive tomorrow depending on narrative execution and valuation resets. I focus more often on tech, but I look at all sectors when the opportunity is clear enough. My favorite part of the investment process is understanding the business itself. The long term strategy, the interest in the industry dynamics, how the company really makes money, and how it can unlock more in the future, either by expanding sales or adding a new segment or expanding margins. Valuation and balance sheets, of course, it's very, very important, but they come after I understand the fundamentals of the business. Just giving a a quick example. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I find it fascinating how their massive CapEx today, whether logistics or cloud will translate into revenue growth and margin. Three things that I have more conviction on today is probably that AI will drive not only revenue, but also expanding margins in a lot of sectors. The second one is about Alphabet or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). I think it probably will outperform the market of their next three or four years in the mid to long term, due to strong execution and attractive valuation. And the third one is Meta (NASDAQ:META). I think Meta is likely to see revenue growth normalize, and then it will rotate leading it to a modest multiple contraction. So I'm a little bit more bearish on Meta. Rob Isbitts: Julia, I wanna go back to you. You are pretty stingy on strong buy ratings, and you're probably not the only one in this group that is. But you do have two that did stand out to you. One, the aforementioned Amazon, and the other is a little car company, although maybe they're not just a car company. That's what they say about the other car company, Tesla (TSLA). But that's Uber (UBER). So Amazon and Uber, they stand out, and you have a much higher conviction level on those than you do. If you can weave that into, let's say, the broader market view that you have because I think that's an indicator right there. That if you only have a couple strong buys, maybe it says something about your broader outlook. Julia Ostian: Yeah. That's true. So, first of all, I wanted to say that I really connected to Jack's point about the market being overheated right now and that there is a strong possibility of that not happening anytime soon. It's not changing anytime soon, I mean, because well, when the government has the strongest goal to keep it up, right, I guess, they will be successful in doing so. But, yeah, basically, I am not strong around strong buys because of that, because in my opinion, especially US market right now, is overheated. And, well, I have no idea when it will change. I actually had an idea of going out, selling everything and keeping cash, but I realized that I will be just missing on every opportunity possible, so I decided not to do so. It connects to everything I mentioned before about the business. For these two companies, for Uber and Amazon, I currently see a mix of perfect timing, for example, long term dominance, which is really important to me. Both of these companies are the best in their spaces, and they make a lot of money. I really like it when businesses make a lot of money. It's really important for me. And I see a misunderstood opportunity there as well. I mean, for Uber, I started buying it back when it was $60 per share, so I guess it kind of went up from there a little. But still, right now, I see this company adding the stock of this company adding few dozens of bucks easily in some near future. And for Amazon, for example, first of all, it has very strong advertising power. I am fascinated by this business. I am fascinated by the AWS and how it took over basically everything. I live in Israel, so we're a high-tech nation, and I hear about AWS from everywhere. Basically, if you want to have a work in engineering, you must learn AWS. This is a standard. RI: Have you ever experienced Amazon as a consumer where you live? JO: Only retail. I haven't used AWS services. RI: Unlike, I would imagine Jack and me, I'm guessing that, Kenio and Julia have not had the pleasure, multiple times a day, of an Amazon truck showing up and delivering to you what you forgot you ordered yesterday? Jack Bowman: This is something I think a lot of people kinda miss about the Amazon story is that when you look at their revenue breakdown. They make more money from AWS, like we're talking about, than they do from Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime is a big money loser. But it built brand. It built name recognition and all these things that allowed them to build AWS. But most Americans interact with Prime, not AWS. So our vision of Amazon is this big shipping company even though most of their money comes from the cloud and software development. RI: Was part of that the idea that the market allowed them to get away with that for the longest time? Again, here comes my advantage or disadvantage of age, relatively speaking. I remember when the biggest complaint about Amazon year after year was, well, they never make any money, and a lot of it was because they kept throwing all the profits back into the business. So, Julia, you were gonna say? JO: Yeah. I was gonna say that, basically, with the retail, I was not aware, I actually saw that they are making money from the retail inside of the US, but I saw that they just turned profitable, I guess last quarter from the retail in the world. And I mean, it's kind of crazy. We are all using Amazon all the time. I have this app installed on my phone. It's in use forever, and I could never have guessed that they are not making money from this. But, this is another great point from Jack that this is such a strong marketing effort, that this whole thing, this whole narrative that they were able to build around this company, I know for sure that in Israel, for example, once again, we're a startup nation or that's how they call us. People do learn AWS because of the actual Amazon. I am pretty sure it's like that. And I never had a chance to use AWS, but my husband actually has. And he says there is nothing even close to quality to this product. So that was my point, why I think Amazon is still a great, amazing buy. And although people are concerned about the valuation of Amazon, I am pretty convinced of the growth and the future opportunities. For example, I wrote an article on some about project Kuiper. And this future opportunity, in my opinion, is simply amazing. People are looking to invest in satellites. And in my opinion, there is no better play right now than Amazon in this space. KF: I must say, in Brazil, we are experienced, like I think it's almost near what Americans are experienced too. So we can buy a product and receive it in one day. Mainly in capitals. So the international expansion is is working.

How Tech Cache's Joe Albano is thinking about AI spending, tech mega-caps and momentum: