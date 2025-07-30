Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Maria Black - President, CEO & DIrector
Matthew John Keating - Vice President of Investor Relations
Peter Hadley - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Bryan C. Bergin - TD Cowen, Research Division
Dan Dolev - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Daniel William Jester - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
David Paige Papadogonas - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
James Eugene Faucette - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC
Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Ramsey Clark El-Assal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Samad Saleem Samana - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Scott Darren Wurtzel - Wolfe Research, LLC
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I'll be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ADP's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
I will now turn the conference over to Matt Keating, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matthew John Keating
Thank you, Michelle, and welcome everyone to ADP's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. Participating today are Maria Black, our President and CEO, and Peter Hadley, our CFO.
Earlier this morning, we released our results for the quarter. Our earnings materials are available on the SEC's website and our Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com, where you also find the investor presentation that accompanies today's call.
During our call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors and that exclude the impact of certain items. A description of these items along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP
- Read more current ADP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts