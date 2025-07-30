Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam J. Greenlee - President, CEO & Director

Alexander Gerhard Hutter - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kimberly I. Ulmer - SVP & CFO

Robert B. Lewis - Executive VP of Corporate Development & Administration and Director

Conference Call Participants

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Arun Shankar Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Gabrial Shane Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

George Leon Staphos - BofA Securities, Research Division

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jeffrey John Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Matthew Burke Roberts - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Michael Andrew Roxland - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Silgan Holdings Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alex Hutter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alexander Gerhard Hutter

Thank you, and good morning. Joining me on the call today are Adam Greenlee, President and CEO; Philippe Chevrier, EVP and COO; Bob Lewis, EVP, Corporate Development and Administration; and Kim Ulmer, SVP and CFO. Before we begin the call today, we would like to make it clear that certain statements made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the company and therefore, involve a number of uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for 2024 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Therefore, the actual results of