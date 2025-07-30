AMD: Being Second Best Is Plenty Good
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s new MI350 GPUs match Nvidia's top offerings, marking a breakthrough in AI GPU competitiveness.
- Nvidia's first-mover advantage is real, but AMD is now positioned to capture meaningful AI GPU market share.
- The next 1-3 years look exceptionally strong for AMD as demand for AI hardware remains high and AMD gains recognition.
- Macro risks like trade policy could add volatility, but I plan to hold AMD and reassess after a few years.
