Alkermes: A More Than Solid Quarter

Jul. 30, 2025 5:08 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS) Stock, , ,
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alkermes plc is a mid-cap and quite profitable commercial-stage biopharma company, and we are revisiting it today for the first time in a year.
  • The company just reported Q2 financial results, with progress around revenue growth from its product portfolio and some pipeline progress.
  • Analyst commentary is positive, and Alkermes has a rock-solid balance sheet with over $1 billion in net cash and no long-term debt.
  • An updated analysis around ALKS stock follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Biotech Investing

Bill Oxford

Today, I am putting Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the spotlight for the first time since my last article on this mid-cap commercial stage biopharma almost exactly one year ago. The company just posted its quarterly

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas in real-time, just initiate your free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.27K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALKS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News