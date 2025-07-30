O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christopher David Manuel - Vice President of Investor Relations
Gordon J. Hardie - CEO, President & Director
John A. Haudrich - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Anojja Aditi Shah - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Arun Shankar Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Bryan Nicholas Burgmeier - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Francisco Ruiz - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Gabrial Shane Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
George Leon Staphos - BofA Securities, Research Division
Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Michael Andrew Roxland - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the O-I Glass Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lucy, and I'll be coordinating your call today.
[Operator Instructions]
It is now my pleasure to hand over to your host, Chris Manuel, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.
Christopher David Manuel
Thank you, Lucy, and welcome, everyone, to the O-I Glass Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Our discussion today will be led by Gordon Hardie, our CEO; and John Haudrich, our CFO. Following prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session. Presentation materials for this earnings call are available on the company's website.
Please review the safe harbor comments and disclosure of our use of non-GAAP financial measures included in those materials.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Gordon, who will start on Slide 3.
Gordon J. Hardie
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your interest in O-I Glass. Today, we will walk you through our second quarter performance, key market dynamics and our outlook for the remainder of the year.
Let me
- Read more current OI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts