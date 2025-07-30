Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WOLTF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTCPK:WOLTF) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 30, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kevin B. Entricken - CFO & Member of the Executive Board
Margaret Helene Geldens - Vice President of Investor Relations
Nancy McKinstry - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board
Conference Call Participants
Adam Ian Berlin - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
George W Webb - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Nicholas Michael Edward Dempsey - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Robert Vink - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
Sami Kassab - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Thymen Rundberg - ING Groep N.V., Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wolters Kluwer Half Year 2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over to your host, Meg Geldens, Vice President, Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead.
Margaret Helene Geldens
Thank you, Sandra, and welcome, everyone, to our half year 2025 results presentation. Today's earnings release and the slides are available for download from the Investors section website, wolterskluwer.com.
With us on the call today are Nancy McKinstry, our CEO; and Kevin Entricken, our CFO. Nancy and Kevin will discuss the highlights of our results and we'll take your questions at the end. Before we start, I'd just like to remind you that some statements we make today may be forward-looking. We caution that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements.
The factors that could affect future financial results are discussed in Note 2 of today's release and also in our annual report. As usual, in the presentation today, we will
- Read more current WOLTF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts