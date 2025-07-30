Canada has joined the growing list of countries imposing tariffs on steel imports from China. Late last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a comprehensive strategy to curb the influx of low-cost steel into Canada, with a focus on
Canada Slaps Higher Tariffs On Chinese Steel, Beijing Decries Move
Summary
- Canada has joined the growing list of countries imposing tariffs on steel imports from China.
- Like other countries, the main reason for the steel tariffs is to shield the domestic Canadian industry from global market distortions triggered by U.S. protectionism.
- Canada already has 25% tariffs in place on steel and aluminum imported from China. Under the new strategy, the country has also decided to target Chinese steel manufactured in other countries.
