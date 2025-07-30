Unum Group (UNM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET

J. Matthew Royal

Great. Thank you, Jeannie, and good morning to everyone. Let's get started. Welcome to Unum Group's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Please note that today's call may include forward-looking statements and actual results, which are subject to risks and uncertainties may differ materially, and we are not obligated to update any of these statements.