Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 1:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Gregg Tinling - Chief Financial Officer
James Ha - President & Director
John Eric Bowers - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations
Sam Kolias - Chairman & CEO
Samantha Adams - Senior Vice President of Investments
Samantha A. Kolias-Gunn - Senior VP of Corporate Development and Governance & Non-Independent Trustee
Conference Call Participants
Bradley Sturges - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division
Dean Mark Wilkinson - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Frederic Blondeau - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen, Research Division
Khing Shan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division
Mario Saric - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division
Michael Markidis - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]
This call is being recorded on July 30, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Eric Bowers, VP of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
John Eric Bowers
Thank you, Joelle, and welcome to the Boardwalk REIT 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call.
With me here today are Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; James Ha, President; Gregg Tinling, Chief Financial Officer; Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Senior VP of Corporate Development and Governance; and Samantha Adams, Senior VP of Investments.
We would like to acknowledge, on behalf of Boardwalk, the treaties in traditional territories across our operations and express gratitude and respect for the land we are gathered on today and we now know as Canada. We respect indigenous people and communities
- Read more current BOWFF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts