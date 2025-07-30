Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gregg Tinling - Chief Financial Officer

James Ha - President & Director

John Eric Bowers - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Sam Kolias - Chairman & CEO

Samantha Adams - Senior Vice President of Investments

Samantha A. Kolias-Gunn - Senior VP of Corporate Development and Governance & Non-Independent Trustee

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Sturges - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division

Dean Mark Wilkinson - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Frederic Blondeau - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen, Research Division

Khing Shan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division

Mario Saric - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Michael Markidis - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded on July 30, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Eric Bowers, VP of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Eric Bowers

Thank you, Joelle, and welcome to the Boardwalk REIT 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call.

With me here today are Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; James Ha, President; Gregg Tinling, Chief Financial Officer; Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Senior VP of Corporate Development and Governance; and Samantha Adams, Senior VP of Investments.

We would like to acknowledge, on behalf of Boardwalk, the treaties in traditional territories across our operations and express gratitude and respect for the land we are gathered on today and we now know as Canada. We respect indigenous people and communities