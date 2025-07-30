Shift4 Payments: Top-Notch Management, Huge Addressable Market Make It A Buy

Triba Research
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the over 20% organic growth and the proven acquisition strategy, Shift4 Payments, Inc.'s stock trades at 18x LTM FCF.
  • Shift4 founder's nomination to lead NASA has been withdrawn, which could cause him to be more involved in the day-to-day operations.
  • The mission-critical payment solutions that Shif4 provides are sticky, but the market is competitive, and the company needs to keep gaining scale.
  • Shit4's debt-to-EBITDA is close the 4x after the Global Blue acquisition, so I don't expect significant M&A activity in the short term.
  • If the $1B FCF target is achieved in 2027, FOUR stock could deliver above 40% CAGR over the next years.

food app devices

Photography By Tonelson/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is gaining market share in the competitive software and payment solutions market through an aggressive acquisition strategy and above 20% organic growth rates.

The recent acquisition of

This article was written by

Triba Research
1.04K Followers
Triba Research's mission is to uncover high-quality businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable, double-digit returns over the long term. The firm's strategy focuses on identifying companies with strong competitive advantages, operating in growing markets, maintaining low debt levels, and led by a skilled and aligned management team. While Triba Research stays informed about the latest developments, its priority remains the bigger picture — long-term value creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FOUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FOUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News