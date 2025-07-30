I wrote a bullish article on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) back in February 2024, and it has lost about 17% if you held it until now. However, this stock did go up to around $105 in October 2024, and I sold
Stanley Black & Decker: The Dividend King Is On Sale After Q2 Earnings
Summary
- Stanley Black & Decker is deeply undervalued, trading at 2011 levels despite strong brands and Dividend King status, offering a nearly 5% yield.
- Earnings are expected to rebound strongly after 2025, with current headwinds from tariffs and supply chain changes likely to ease.
- Lower interest rates and potential tariff relief could act as significant catalysts, making now an opportune time to buy low.
- I rate SWK a strong buy due to its iconic brands, attractive valuation, and compelling long-term growth and income prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.