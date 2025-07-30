Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Stephen Smith - President, CEO & Director

Sanjay Mehta - CFO, VP & Treasurer

Traci T. Tsuchiguchi - Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Auguste Philip Richard - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Brian Edward Chin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Christopher James Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

David Duley - Steelhead Securities LLC

James Edward Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen, Research Division

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

Robert Stephen Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Shane Brett - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Q2 2025 Teradyne, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Traci Tsuchiguchi. Please go ahead.

Traci T. Tsuchiguchi

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our discussion of Teradyne's most recent financial results. I'm joined this morning by our CEO, Greg Smith; and our CFO, Sanjay Mehta. Following our opening remarks, we'll provide details on our performance for the second quarter of 2025 and our outlook for the third quarter of 2025. The press release containing our second quarter results was issued last evening. The slides as well as a copy of this earnings script are on the Investor page of the Teradyne website. Replays of this call will be available via the same page after the call ends.