Buy 9 Barron's Better Bets (Than T-Bills) From 16 'Safer' July DiviDogs

While half of this collection of Barron’s Better Bets (BBB) is too pricey, or reveals somewhat skinny dividends, nine of the sixteen highest yield Dogs with the “Safest” dividends of the BBB are ready to buy. July finds Conagra (

Get The Barron's Better Bets 'Safer' Dividend Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and ten follow-up Dog of the Week portfolios.

Catch A Dog On Facebook about 10AM [ET] the morning of every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite, or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in my next FA follower report.