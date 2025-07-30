Buy 9 Barron's Better Bets (Than T-Bills) From 16 'Safer' July DiviDogs

Jul. 30, 2025
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nine of the top sixteen Barron's Better Bets 'Safer' dividend dogs are attractively priced, offering dividends from $1K invested exceeding their share price.
  • Analyst projections suggest 18-29% net gains for the top ten BBB Dogs by July 2026, with average risk 20% below the market.
  • The dogcatcher strategy prioritizes stocks with high, reliable dividends and fair pricing, favoring underdogs poised for price corrections or dividend increases.
  • A market pullback could make all top BBB Dogs fairly priced; investors should watch for buying opportunities as prices approach the dogcatcher ideal.
  • In an interview with Barron’s, Steven Wieting, strategist at Citi Wealth, noted that a growing dividend is a tangible benefit for shareholders and a hallmark of companies with strong balance sheets.“Nobody can fake a dividend,” he said.

Close-up of stock certificates

Comstock/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Foreword

While half of this collection of Barron’s Better Bets (BBB) is too pricey, or reveals somewhat skinny dividends, nine of the sixteen highest yield Dogs with the “Safest” dividends of the BBB are ready to buy. July finds Conagra (

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.26K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a former quality service analyst. He is now reporting investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

