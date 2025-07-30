The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Mills - ICR Inc.

Corey Baker - CFO, Principal Financial Officer & Interim Chief Accounting Officer

Martin F. Roper - CEO & Director

Michael Kirban - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman & President

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Christian Junquera - BofA Securities, Research Division

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Glenn West - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

James Ronald Salera - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Kaumil S. Gajrawala - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael Scott Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Robert Edward Ottenstein - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome to The Vita Coco Company Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Michelle. I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand the call over to John Mills with ICR. Please go ahead.

John Mills

Thank you, and welcome to The Vita Coco Company Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. With us are: Mr. Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; and Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter earnings release issued earlier today. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of The Vita Coco Company's website at investors.thevitacococompany.com. Also on the website, there is an accompanying presentation of our commercial and financial performance results.

Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject