The mixed state of incoming economic data, consisting of stubbornly high inflation in key categories as well as moderately strong economic growth, has continued to complicate the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path. Ongoing political
July Fed Meeting: Dissents Cloud Rate Outlook
Summary
- Federal Reserve policymakers held steady on interest rates at the conclusion of their two-day July FOMC meeting.
- The rate decision was widely expected. More notable was the divide among policymakers on the future outlook.
- Two Fed governors dissented, the first time since the mid-1990s.
- The dissents will likely further complicate the Fed’s path in the months ahead.
