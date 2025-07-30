Fed Governors Break Ranks On Rate Policy

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve held rates steady at 4.25%-4.50%, citing a strong economy and a desire to retain future rate-cut flexibility.
  • For the first time in 30 years, two Fed governors dissented against the FOMC decision, preferring a rate cut, reflecting both political and economic motivations.
  • Market expectations for a September rate cut have faded, with futures now predicting rates will likely be held through October unless data sharply weakens.
  • Given solid GDP and labor market data, the central bank is in no rush to cut rates, prioritizing economic signals over political pressure.
  • I still expect a rate cut in September, but that may be the only one we see this year, and the Fed is keen on keeping rates high as "dry powder" if issues arise.
President Trump Visits Federal Reserve

Chip Somodevilla

Introduction

At the July 30 FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve chose to hold rates steady, keeping the current effective Federal Funds Rate at 4.25%–4.50%. This is "modestly restrictive," according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, at his presser after the announcement, and reflects the Fed's belief that the

