I assigned a Hold rating to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in April 2025, anticipating a deceleration of Chinese advertiser spending. The company delivered another strong quarter of digital advertising growth with significant margin
Meta Q2: Anticipating Higher Operating Expense Growth Rate In FY26, Upgrade To Buy
Summary
- Upgrading Meta Platforms, Inc. to Buy with a fair value of $889 per share after strong Q2 FY25 results and robust digital ad growth.
- Meta's advertising business continues to deliver >20% revenue growth, driven by higher ad prices and increased impressions, supported by AI-powered solutions.
- Disciplined cost management led to significant margin expansion, though future margins may contract slightly due to rising depreciation from heavy infrastructure investment.
- Ongoing investments in AI and data centers are expected to sustain META's growth, despite higher capital expenditures and associated risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.