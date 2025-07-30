Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon E. Bortz - Chairman & CEO

Raymond D. Martz - Co-President, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary

Thomas Charles Fisher - Co-President & Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aryeh Klein - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Chris Darling - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Cooper R. Clark - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Daniel Patrick Hogan - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Duane Thomas Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Gregory Jay Miller - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Kenneth G. Billingsley - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division

Smedes Rose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Raymond D. Martz

Thank you, Donna, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me today is Jon Bortz, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Fisher, our Co-President and Chief Investment Officer. visit the high end of our ranges for both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted FFO.

Same-property hotel EBITDA totaled $115.8 million for the quarter, $1.8 million ahead of our midpoint. As anticipated, Los Angeles remained a modest drag on performance with a $2.2 million EBITDA headwind, which was about $700,000 more

Same-property hotel EBITDA totaled $115.8 million for the quarter, $1.8 million ahead of our midpoint. As anticipated, Los Angeles remained a modest drag on performance with a $2.2 million EBITDA headwind, which was about $700,000 more