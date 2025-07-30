Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCPK:TOLWF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bradley P. D. Fedora - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director

Scott E. Matson - Chief Financial Officer

Todd G. Thue - President of Fracturing

Conference Call Participants

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen, Research Division

John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

John Matthew Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners, LLC

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Waqar Mustafa Syed - ATB Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Bradley P. D. Fedora

Thank you, everyone. Good morning, and thanks for joining us. First, Scott will give an overview of the quarterly results, and then I'll provide some comments on the quarter and current operating conditions and the outlook in the near future, and then we'll go to questions. We'll try to be a little quicker on this call than we normally are just so we leave more time for questions. Several members of the team are with us today as well. So there shouldn't be a question that we can't answer.

I'll now turn the call to Scott.

Scott E. Matson

Thanks, Brad. So before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements and other information based on current expectations or results for the company. Certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing conclusions or making projections are reflected in the forward-looking information section of our MD&A for Q2 of 2025.