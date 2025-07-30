Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony R. Pordon - Executive Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Michelle Hulgrave - Executive VP & CFO

Randall Seymore - Chief Operating Officer of International Operations

Richard P. Shearing - Chief Operating Officer of North American Operations

Roger S. Penske - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Whiston - Morningstar Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Francis Lick - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael Patrick Ward - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Ronald John Jewsikow - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Penske Automotive Group Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay approximately 1 hour after completion through August 6, 2025, on the company's website under the Investors tab at www.penskeautomotive.com. I will now introduce Tony Pordon, the company's Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Sir, please go ahead.

Anthony R. Pordon

Thank you, Julianne. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. A press release detailing Penske Automotive Group's second quarter 2025 financial results was issued this morning and is posted on our website, along with a presentation designed to assist you in understanding the company's results. As always, I'm available by e-mail or phone for any follow-up questions you may have. Joining me for today's call are Roger Penske, Chair and CEO; Shelley Hulgrave, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Rich Shearing, North American Operations; Randall Seymore, International Operations; and Tony Facione, Vice President and Corporate Controller. Our discussion today may include forward-looking statements about our operations, earnings potential, outlook, acquisitions, future events, growth plans, liquidity and assessment of business conditions.