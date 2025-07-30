Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Idorsia Ltd (OTC:IDRSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Jones - Senior VP, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Arno Groenewoud - Executive VP & CFO

Michael Moye - President/GM of Idorsia US

Srishti Gupta - CEO & Executive Director

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Idorsia Half Year 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Andrew Jones, Head of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Andrew Jones

Thank you, Nadia. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our webcast to discuss the financial results for the first half of 2025. Presenting on the call today, we have our new CEO, Srishti Gupta, who will share her impressions of her first weeks in the new position and the company's revised strategic priorities. Also presenting, we have Arno Groenewoud, our Chief Financial Officer. Then, joining us for the Q&A session, we have a big selection of management. We've got Julien Gander in his new role of Chief Legal and Corporate Development Officer; our President of the EUCAN region, Benjamin Limal; our President of the U.S., Michael Moye; and Chief Scientific Officer and newly appointed Head of Research, Martine Clozel; and Alberto Gimona, our Global Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

Next slide. Before handing over, I need to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. You have, therefore, been warned appropriately about the risks and opportunities of investing in Idorsia. And with that, I will hand over to our new CEO, Srishti Gupta. Next slide.

Srishti Gupta

Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. It is